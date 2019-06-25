President Donald Trump picked Stephanie Grisham to serve as the next White House press secretary and communications director.

Grisham served as a spokeswoman for the president's wife, Melania Trump, who announced the appointment Tuesday on Twitter. Grishman replaces Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

``I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country,'' Melania Trump wrote on Twitter.

Sanders said earlier this month she's leaving the Trump administration. Her tenure was marked by attacks on the media, dissemination of false information and the near-disappearance of the daily press briefing.