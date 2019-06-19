(Bloomberg) -- The U.S.’s Prosper Africa strategy plans to double two-way trade and investment between the world’s biggest economy and the continent by 2025.

The plan, which is the flagship initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump in Africa, will facilitate transactions by providing blended finance, loan guarantees, and market intelligence to help make investments less risky, Mark Green an administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development, known as USAID, said at a conference Wednesday in Mozambique’s capital, Maputo.

It will also provide “matchmaking” services between U.S. companies and African supply and value-chain partners, he said. Prosper Africa will also create country-specific roadmaps to improve the private investment landscape, he said.

