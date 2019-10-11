Trump Plan to Divert Military Budget to Border Wall Is Rejected

(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge in Texas said he would block President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall on the Mexican border with funds shifted from the Pentagon’s construction budget.

U.S. District Judge David Briones ruled Friday that Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to redirect Defense Department appropriations to a wall project that Congress specifically refused to pay for was illegal. He told the plaintiffs to draft a preliminary injunction for his review.

The case is El Paso County, TX v. Trump, 19-66, U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas (El Paso).

To contact the reporter on this story: Laurel Calkins in Houston at lcalkins@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, David S. Joachim

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.