(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump is disregarding concerns he could be a liability to Republican candidates on the ballot this fall and will travel across the country to campaign, in a decision that may ensure the 2018 elections are a referendum on his presidency.

Trump plans to spend more than 40 days on the campaign trail between the beginning of August and the November midterm elections, according to a White House official who discussed the plans on the condition of anonymity. That would outpace both Barack Obama and George W. Bush’s efforts in off-year elections during their presidencies.

The president’s political party historically loses seats in the midterm elections, with the lone exception in recent history being Republican gains in 2002, a year after the Sept. 11 attacks. Whether Trump will prove an asset or a liability remains unclear. The president’s popularity is low among Americans overall -- only 42 percent of voters said they approved of his performance in a Gallup poll last week -- but Trump retains strong support among Republicans.

Democrats need to pick up 23 seats to retake control of the House of Representatives, and hold a 45 percent to 36 percent lead over Republicans when voters are asked which party they would prefer to win a generic congressional race, according to a poll released last week by Reuters.

Trump has already made at least a dozen trips across the country this year for campaign events supporting Republican candidates for the Senate, House, and various governorships. The travel has largely concentrated on states he won in 2016, though he ventured into his home state of New York earlier this month in support of Representative Claudia Tenney and to Minnesota in June to boost Pete Stauber’s bid to replace retiring Democratic Representative Rick Nolan.

Much of Trump’s travel appears to target vulnerable Senate Democrats running for re-election in states Trump carried handily. He’s repeatedly visited Missouri and appeared alongside state Attorney General Josh Hawley, who is seeking to unseat Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill. He also campaigned with Representative Kevin Cramer of North Dakota as the congressman looks to defeat Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp.

The president has also sought to fortify Republican candidates seeking to maintain party control in special election seats for the U.S. House. That included trips to Pennsylvania on behalf of Rick Saccone and Ohio for Troy Bladerson. Saccone ultimately lost his race in a district that voted heavily for Trump to Democratic Representative Conor Lamb. Bladerson appears likely to win last week’s special election, but by only a few hundred votes.

