Trump Plans Breakfast With Saudi Crown Prince Before Xi Meeting at G-20 Summit

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump will have breakfast with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman before a high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said.

The meetings are two of Trump’s most closely watched events at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

Saudi Arabia’s relations with Washington have been shattered over the murder of columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate and the long-running war in Yemen, which the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. U.S. lawmakers have sought to cut off weapons sales to the kingdom over the war, though Trump has so far blocked the move.

Gidley outlined Trump’s scheduled for reporters traveling with the president to Osaka.

