(Bloomberg) -- The White House announced that it will reprise the Washington, D.C., July Fourth celebration President Donald Trump remade last year to feature himself, setting aside concern about the coronavirus outbreak.

The 2020 event will be staged on the South Lawn of the White House, instead of at the Lincoln Memorial as last year. It wasn’t immediately clear if the location change was due to concerns about the virus.

“In addition to music, military demonstrations, and flyovers to honor our nation’s service members and veterans, the president will deliver remarks that celebrate our independence and salute our amazing heritage,” the White House said in a statement. “The evening will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display over the National Mall.”

Trump was criticized last year for politicizing and personalizing the capital’s traditional July Fourth celebration, which for decades has drawn tens of thousands of people to the Mall but had not previously featured a speech from the president.

Washington is scheduled to enter phase two of its reopening plan from the coronavirus outbreak on Monday. The city’s guidance forbids gatherings of more than 50 people.

