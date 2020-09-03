(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s campaign is organizing a high-dollar, in-person fundraiser in Las Vegas on Sept. 13, according to people familiar with the plans.

Details of the event, including its exact location, are still being organized. One person familiar said couples would be asked for $150,000 to attend a roundtable with Trump at the event, and $50,000 for a photo with him. The people asked not to be named because the event hasn’t been finalized.

Trump, who once enjoyed a huge financial advantage over Democratic nominee Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee, has seen it erode over the summer. Biden and the DNC raised $364.5 million in August, shattering the previous record of $193 million that Barack Obama raised in September 2008. Trump and the Republican National Committee have yet to release August fundraising totals.

During the GOP’s convention, Trump and the RNC raised $76 million, topping the $70 million Biden and the DNC raised. Biden also had a $48 million surge in the two days after he announced Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential pick. At the end of July, Trump’s war chest stood at more than $300 million compared to $294 million for Biden, according to figures released by the campaigns.

The money will be needed. The most expensive weeks of the campaign kick off after Labor Day. Trump has booked $147 million in television time compared to $148 million for Biden, with the bills coming due in the weeks ahead.

Trump’s attendance at events draws more high-dollar donors. When the pandemic forced him to suspend events from March through early June, Trump Victory, which can accept six-figure checks from donors, saw its receipts plunge 58% from the previous quarter.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.