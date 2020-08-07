(Bloomberg) -- (Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he’ll sign executive actions in the next two weeks requiring health insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions for all customers.

“That’s a big thing,” he said at a briefing at his golf club Friday evening in Bedminton, New Jersey. “We have to cover pre-existing conditions. This has never been done before, but it’s time the people of our country are properly represented and properly taken care of.”

The announcement was one of several executive actions Trump said he’s prepared to take. He also said that he’s ready to proceed with moves to provide expanded unemployment benefits as well as a temporary payroll tax holiday, and relief from eviction and for student loans -- if the administration can’t reach agreement with Democrats.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.