(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump plans to make an announcement Wednesday about U.S. troop commitments in Poland after months of discussions between both nations about establishing a military base in the country that its president has dubbed “Fort Trump.”

The announcement will come as Poland’s President Andrzej Duda meets with Trump at the White House, according to administration officials.

The officials, who briefed reporters on Tuesday on condition of anonymity, wouldn’t say whether there would be an announcement about the base or preview any details about the troop commitment. But they said it would enhance the U.S. commitment to NATO.

They declined to say whether the announcement will involve the permanent stationing of U.S. troops in Poland. They also declined to say whether Trump will visit Poland later this year as part of the new commitment.

Trump and Duda plan to take questions about the announcement at a joint news conference at the White House. Duda’s visit comes 20 years after Poland joined NATO.

While Trump regularly criticizes NATO allies for not spending enough toward their own defense, his administration has held up Poland as an example for meeting the goal of spending 2% of its gross domestic product on defense.

The president also has expressed enthusiasm for Duda, who like Trump has stoked his base with anti-migrant and nationalist rhetoric. Duda also has repeatedly clashed with European Union leaders over rule of law issues. The U.S. will continue to press the Duda government on rule of law and human rights issues, but these are not being explicitly tied to any expanded U.S. military commitment, the U.S. administration officials said.

Also on the agenda when the presidents meet: trade, energy security and communications security, including U.S. efforts to block Huawei Technologies Co.’s access to 5G networks in Europe. Officials said the U.S. is poised to sell Poland F-35s, after Poland submitted a letter of request. The U.S. is working through a formal process to present an offer.

