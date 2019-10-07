(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Oct. 11, one day before the state’s primary election for governor.

Louisiana is the only state in the Deep South with a Democratic governor, John Bel Edwards, who’s seeking re-election. Trump said on Twitter that he’s trying to force a run-off vote.

“Going to Louisiana on Friday night for a big Republican Rally,” Trump tweeted on Sunday. “Keep Democrat Governor Edwards under 50%, force a runoff, and have a great new Republican Governor! Voting on Saturday.”

Under Louisiana’s primary system, candidates appear on the same ballot regardless of party, and voters may vote for any candidate. If no candidate clears 50%, a run-off election will be held Nov. 16 between the top two vote-getters.

In announcing the rally, Trump did not mention any candidate by name. Vice President Mike Pence campaigned on Saturday for the two Republicans in the race, Representative Ralph Abraham and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone.

