Trump Plans to Allow Lawsuits Against Companies in Cuba, Official Says

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump intends to allow U.S. citizens to sue companies doing business in Cuba, according to a senior administration official, in another break with his predecessors that threatens to jeopardize relations with allies.

The administration will announce Wednesday that Trump will enforce a provision of a 1996 law known as Helms-Burton that allows Cubans who fled Fidel Castro’s regime to sue companies that have used their former property on the island. Previous presidents have waived the provision, Title III, because it may result in a flood of litigation against foreign companies that may damage U.S. relations with allies in Europe and elsewhere.

White House National Security Adviser John Bolton plans to deliver a speech in Miami criticizing governments in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua that he has branded a “troika of tyranny.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Margaret Talev in Washington at mtalev@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Justin Blum

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.