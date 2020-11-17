(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump signaled he intends to nominate the acting Comptroller of the Currency to a new five-year term, potentially complicating any plans the Biden administration has to impose tougher regulations on Wall Street banks.

In a Tuesday statement, the White House said it plans to submit Brian Brooks’ name to the Senate for confirmation. The highly unusual move, coming just weeks before what’s likely the end of Trump’s time in office, could force Joe Biden to rely on never used legal authority to try to remove Brooks if the president-elect wants to replace him with a tougher regulator.

Though the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is a division of the Treasury Department, it’s outside of the Treasury secretary’s direct control. Still, the law says a comptroller can be removed by the president “upon reasons to be communicated by him to the Senate” -- a power that’s gone untested.

Most of the major regulations for U.S. banks are written and approved in collaboration among the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the OCC. Having Trump people atop any of those agencies could have a major impact on how much rulemaking could be done by Biden appointees. The FDIC is already expected to be run by Chairman Jelena McWilliams, a Trump appointee, until 2023.

Brooks doesn’t have much time to be confirmed before Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. Brooks would have to have a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, followed by a vote by the panel and then a vote by the full Senate.

Brooks, who became interim head of the OCC in May, has leveraged experience he gained at San Francisco-based Coinbase and other firms to push a financial technology agenda. He was also the former top lawyer and a board member at Fannie Mae.

