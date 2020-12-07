(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump plans to order the Department of Health and Human Services to make people in the U.S. its priority for coronavirus vaccination, according to a senior administration official.

Trump will hold a “vaccine summit” at the White House on Tuesday that’s intended to increase confidence in the new vaccines among the American public, the official said. The president will open the three-hour, indoor summit with remarks, followed by discussions of how the vaccines were developed and how they’ll be regulated, distributed and administered.

The president has claimed personal credit for the rapid development of coronavirus vaccines, which were assisted by the Trump administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” program. Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. have each asked for FDA approval for their shots, both of which are better than 90% effective according to preliminary data from clinical trials.

Federal officials have said states will receive initial deliveries of the two vaccines within 24 hours of regulatory approval. Pfizer’s vaccine may be approved as soon as next week, Vice President Mike Pence has said.

Each shot will be tracked by a computer system at HHS built by Palantir Technologies Inc. and Oracle Corp., another senior administration official said. No health provider can administer a vaccine without being enrolled in the system, the official said, which will provide a daily record of how many people in the country have been vaccinated.

The two companies are close to the White House. Palantir chairman Peter Thiel and Oracle Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz have been Trump supporters.

The administration aims to vaccinate 20 million Americans by the end of the year, the official said. No federal employee, other than health-care workers for Native Americans and at Department of Veterans Affairs, is likely to receive a vaccine ahead of the general public, the second official said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.