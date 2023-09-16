(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is planning separate fundraisers at Mar-a-Lago in October for his election campaign and to help pay legal fees for himself and his supporters, according to people familiar with the plans.

Trump will host one event at his Florida residence for his 2024 election bid, while the other, to be led by his sons Eric and Don Junior, will be for the Patriot Legal Defense Fund, according to the people.

Polls show Trump leading the Republican nomination race by a wide margin. He has amassed a large war chest for his third presidential bid, with his campaign and related entities holding about $59 million on hand at the end of June.

At the same time, Trump faces 91 felony charges from four indictments, including for an alleged conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Dozens of advisers and supporters also have been charged.

The former president’s political action committee spent $40.2 million on legal costs in the first half of 2023 and requested a refund on a $60 million contribution it made to another group, signaling an impending money crisis for the campaign as the litigation drags on.

Trump has said he’ll help offset the legal fees for others involved, such as the hundreds of supporters who were charged in relation to breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

He recently hosted an event for his ally Rudy Giuliani with access to the intimate dinner going for $100,000 a seat. The fundraiser hosted by Trump’s sons is set to follow a similar pattern — a small, candlelight dinner capped at about 20 people with seats going for $100,000.

On Oct. 26, Trump will host a fundraiser with more patrons for his campaign and super PAC.

For $1,000, donors will be able to attend cocktail reception. Tables with plated dinners and photos with the former president will go for $10,000, while bigger donors will be offered seats at tables close to Trump and his family. They may also be offered an overnight stay at the golf club, according to one of the people familiar with the planning.

Trump’s campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment.

