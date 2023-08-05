(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to federal crimes for the second time in two days, denying new charges in Florida that had been added to an indictment over his handling of classified documents.

Trump on Friday entered his plea in a one-page court filing, waiving his right to appear in court for a new arraignment. He was accused last week of conspiring with his valet and another employee of his Mar-a-Lago estate to delete video surveillance footage of a storage room where the documents were kept in the revised indictment.

“I have received a copy of the Indictment and the plea is NOT GUILTY to the charged offense(s),” the standard document stated.

Just yesterday, Trump pleaded not guilty in Washington to charges of conspiring to steal the 2020 election. Trump pleaded not guilty to the first set of charges in the classified-documents case on June 13.

Read More: Here’s How Trump Allegedly Tried to Delete Documents Footage (2)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.