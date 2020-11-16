(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump is expected to issue a formal order drawing down U.S. troops in Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500 in each country by Jan. 15, a U.S. defense official said.

U.S. Central Command has received an informal warning order, according to the official. The expected order, reported earlier Monday by CNN, would reduce troops from about 4,500 in Afghanistan and from about 3,000 in Iraq before Trump leaves office.

The move comes after Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper and replaced other top officials at the Pentagon with loyalists last week. Esper sent a classified memo to the White House this month expressing concerns about additional troop cuts, the Washington Post has reported, citing two senior officials it didn’t identify.

The reduced troop level for Afghanistan is consistent with public statements by National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, although it stops short of a tweet by Trump expressing hope that U.S. troops there would be home by Christmas.

