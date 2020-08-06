(Bloomberg) -- The Trump Administration will reimpose tariffs on some Canadian aluminum imports, hitting a crucial trade partner just weeks after the president’s landmark North American trade agreement went into effect, according to several people familiar with the matter.

President Donald Trump will announce as soon as Thursday that he’s removing Canada’s exemption from 10% tariffs on unalloyed, unwrought aluminum, said the people, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public. The decision comes more than a month after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer expressed concern about recent struggles by American aluminum producers, who have said they are hurting from a “surge” of metal from Canada flowing into the U.S.

In July, Canadian Ambassador Kirsten Hillman said that the U.S. should be “patient” about determining whether to impose the tariffs, saying the increase in the production of raw aluminum is temporary because producers shifted from value-added products amid a drop in demand during the pandemic.

A spokesperson from Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Aluminum traded on the London Metal Exchange, which is the global benchmark for prices, is down almost 2% this year amid unprecedented evaporation of demand amid the lockdowns due to the global pandemic. This has sent shockwaves through the industry, pummeling aluminum producers not only in the U.S., but from Canada to Russia to China and the Middle East.

Century Aluminum Co. Chief Executive Officer Michael Bless said in an interview on July 17 that reimposing the tariffs buys the company time “immemorial,” and will help the U.S.-based producer despite the current downturn in global demand. Alcoa Corp., the biggest U.S. producer that has some smelters in Canada, does not support the tariffs, with Chief Financial Officer William Oplinger saying in June that China’s overcapacity subsidized by the government is the real problem.

Despite the downturn, China is on track to increase its aluminum output in 2020, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The world’s largest producer and consumer of the metal could boost domestic output by 3% as some producers closed down old facilities to build new plants that are more efficient and lower cost. This also comes as demand has recovered from the virus outbreak since April.

Bloomberg News previously reported the U.S. would impose the duties.

