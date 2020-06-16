(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order on Tuesday that urges police departments to adopt stricter use-of-force policies. State and local officials in Georgia, New York and other parts of the U.S. moved to increase police accountability and reduce violence amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.

The fatality of another black man by police last week, this time in Atlanta, has fueled the calls for change. An autopsy found that Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot twice in the back by a white officer, who was fired. Atlanta’s police chief resigned and the mayor ordered changes to law enforcement policies. Chicago is reviewing its police department’s use-of-force protocols, while the New York Police Department is disbanding its plainclothes anti-crime team, whose tactics had led to complaints about stoking distrust in minority neighborhoods.

Three NYPD officers were taken to a local hospital after ingesting what they believed to be a bleach-like substance in their milkshakes at a Shake Shack in Manhattan. NYPD said it found “no criminality by Shake Shack’s employees” and Shake Shack said it was “working hard to get the full picture” of what happened and is “relieved to hear the officers are all okay.”

Statues continue to be a flashpoint, with protesters in America, Britain and Belgium tearing down and defacing monuments to famous people with sometimes infamous histories on race. A man was shot Monday night in New Mexico as protesters were trying to topple a statue of Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate outside the Albuquerque Museum, according to the Associated Press. Protesters clashed with a group of armed men who were trying to protect the statue. The city is taking it down for now as an “urgent matter of public safety,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

Key Developments:

Trump’s Tulsa Rally Defies Public Health and Protest Concerns

Juneteenth Becomes a Paid Holiday for Target, J.C. Penney

Senate’s Scott Says Time’s Running Out for Police Reform Bill

NYPD Will Disband Its Citywide Plainclothes Anti-Crime Teams

Atlanta Protests Reveal Divides in Bastion of Black Success

Here’s the latest from Bloomberg’s QuickTake:

Federal and state officials fear the protests will increase the rate of the novel coronavirus.

In London:

Protesters demand justice for other Black Americans killed by police officers.

What’s Juneteenth and Why Was There a Fight About It?: QuickTake

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.