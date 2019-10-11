(Bloomberg) -- A Trump administration policy aimed at denying legal status to immigrants who receive most kinds of public assistance was blocked by a federal judge in New York.

U.S. District Court Judge George B. Daniels on Friday issued a nationwide preliminary injunction blocking the so-called public charge rule.

