(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump considered signing onto the Twitter alternative Parler, using the pseudonym “Person X,” before it was shut down, according to the conservative social media platform’s chief executive officer.

Parler shut down on Sunday after Amazon.com Inc.’s web services division cut it off, claiming the social network failed to crack down on posts promoting violence. Twitter Inc., Facebook Inc. and YouTube all suspended Trump’s accounts following last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Amazon Web Service knew as early as Oct. 11 that Trump planned to join Parler, the site’s CEO John Matze Jr. said.

In a court filing Wednesday supporting Parler’s request to have a judge order Amazon to reinstate the service, Matze said he believed Parler was cut off to deny Trump a platform on any large social-media site.

