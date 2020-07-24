(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump promised a “great third quarter” for the economy. Democratic nominee Joe Biden got a big “Veep” endorsement. And Trump says he is protecting a lot of things.

There are 102 days until the election.

Other Developments:

Trump Predicts ‘Great Third Quarter’ (6:20 a.m.)

Trump predicted Thursday that the U.S. economy will have a “great third quarter.”

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump said that the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus will end before the November election.

“We’re making America better than it’s ever been -- you will see that. We’re going to have a great year next year, we’re going to have a great third quarter,” he said. “And the nice thing about the third quarter is the results are going to come out before the election.”

The next quarterly economic results, which measure the percentage increase in the gross domestic product, will come out on Oct. 29 -- just five days before the November election, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis schedule.

In May, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that the third quarter could be “the fastest-growing quarter in U.S. history.”

Biden Gets a Big ‘Veep’ Endorsement

The nation’s last vice president got a big endorsement from its most famous fictional one Thursday night.

At a virtual fundraiser Thursday night, Biden got the support of emcee Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played the first female vice president on the series “Veep.”

She began the event by referencing a joke Biden made in an interview with late-night talk show host James Corden that he would pick her as his running mate.

“I was of course flattered,” she said. “But then I realized, this is America. We can’t make a totally unqualified, ill-equipped TV personality vice president. No, no, in this country we make him president.”

Biden later thanked her, and joked about her role as an incompetent and narcissistic vice president.

“I want you to know that I forgive you for giving us veeps a bad name,” he said.

Trump Is ‘Protecting’ a Lot of Things

The president is protecting America’s suburbs, according to a White House press release Thursday.

Trump is also protecting “our nation’s vulnerable seniors,” according to a White House press release Wednesday.

So far this year, the White House has also announced that Trump is protecting “American monuments, memorials and statues;” protecting “American democracy” by ordering only citizens be counted in the Census; protecting “our communities” from drug traffickers; protecting “the Native American community” from coronavirus; and protecting “the innovations, creations and inventions that power our country” from Chinese intellectual property theft.

In recent remarks, Trump has also said he is protecting “the health of our people,” the “American way of life,” “our seniors,” “our workers, our schools and our families” and “the unborn.”

And on Twitter, Trump has tweeted 192 times this year alone that he is protecting or wants to protect something, including “our National Parks,” “Federal property,” “our Great Second Amendment,” “people with pre-existing conditions,” “our police,” and “our borders,” among other things.

Coming Up:

Trump will deliver remarks and sign executive orders on drug prices at the White House at 3 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Indiana on Friday to meet with higher education officials on reopening schools.

