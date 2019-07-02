(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump predicted the National Rifle Association would soon move to Texas to flee “harassment" by the New York state government, although the organization is not based in the Empire State.

The NRA is loved in Texas, Trump said in a series of tweets Tuesday, the second day in a row he has used Twitter to accuse New York officials of targeting political opponents, causing businesses and organizations to leave the state.

New York Attorney General Letitia James opened an investigation into the gun-rights group’s nonprofit status in April. The NRA, which was first chartered in New York in 1871, is suing the state’s financial regulator, claiming its investigation into the organization’s insurance products is part of a vendetta led by Governor Andrew Cuomo, a frequent critic.

Cuomo “uses his Attorney General as a bludgeoning tool for his own purposes," Trump said in a tweet Monday. “They sue on everything, always in search of a crime."

The NRA’s headquarters is in Fairfax, Virginia.

