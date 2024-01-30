(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde voiced more concern about what a Donald Trump presidency would mean, saying Europe needs to brace for “harsh decisions.”

Based on how his first term in the White House went, “there could be threats and there could be issues for which the Europeans should be prepared,” she said, according to an interview with CNN.

“Let us prepare for potential tariffs, for potential harsh decisions that would be unexpected. Let us be strong at home,” she was cited as saying, in an article on its website on Tuesday.

Trump has cemented his status as the Republican frontrunner, winning the first GOP contests of the 2024 election in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Lagarde this month repeatedly warned that his potential victory in November could jeopardize global trade, support for Ukraine and the fight against climate change.

At the same time she’s told Europe that the best plan to get ready for his possible return in 2025 is to bolster the continent’s single market, a point she repeated to CNN.

“You just have to look at the customs tariffs, you just have to look at the commitment to serve NATO, you just have to look at the fight against climate change,” she said. “In just these three areas, in the past, American interests have not been aligned with European interests.”

Trump’s campaign has dismissed previous Lagarde comments on the topic, with Chris LaCivita, a senior adviser to the former president, telling a roundtable hosted by Bloomberg News in Des Moines, Iowa, earlier this month that “the last thing we’re really thinking about is a handful of people in Europe.”

