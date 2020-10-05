(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, tested positive for coronavirus infection on Monday, she said in a statement posted on Twitter.

McEnany said she isn’t experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

“With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely,” she said.

Trump continues to recuperate from the disease at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. A number of his aides other than McEnany have also tested positive, including his campaign manager, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee and one of his personal assistants.

