(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump pressed the U.S. Supreme Court to let him exclude undocumented immigrants from the census count, as the justices heard arguments in a case that could affect the allocation of congressional seats and federal dollars.

Trump is seeking to change more than 200 years of practice in a nation that has always counted non-citizen residents, even those in the U.S. illegally. The case marks the last major immigration showdown at the Supreme Court for Trump after a presidential term marked by divisive legal fights.

Acting U.S. Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall told the justices that under federal law the president “has at least some discretion” to exclude undocumented immigrants when he submits a required report to Congress.

But one of the court’s conservatives, Justice Samuel Alito, said that identifying and excluding all 10.5 million undocumented immigrants before a Dec. 31 deadline would be a “monumental task.”

Alito’s remarks came near the beginning in the 80-minute telephone argument. Early comments don’t always provide a clear view of the justices’ inclinations because they are questioning only one side in the case.

The administration is in a race to finish the count, and submit the report to Congress, before Joe Biden takes over the presidency on Jan. 20. Critics say Trump is trying to manipulate the numbers at the expense of Democratic-leaning areas with high immigrant populations. The push could mean fewer seats for Texas, California and possibly New York and New Jersey.The challenge is just one of several hurdles Trump will have to overcome to accomplish his goal. With the pandemic slowing the count, Census Bureau officials have told the Commerce Department they can’t produce the state population totals until after Trump leaves office, according to a New York Times report. And even if Trump can send Congress the numbers, lawmakers could still reject the tally, and Biden might be able to submit a revised report after he becomes president.The court has put the census case on a fast track, making a ruling possible by the end of the year.

The case is Trump v. New York, 20-366.

