(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump pressured Georgia’s lead elections investigator to “find the fraud,” the Washington Post reported, citing a person familiar with the call.

The president told the investigator in a December phone call they would be a “national hero,” the person said.

Attempts by Trump to intervene in an ongoing investigation may amount to obstruction of justice or other criminal violations, the newspaper said, citing legal experts, who cautioned a case could be difficult to prove.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed to the Post that Trump placed the Dec. 23 call, adding that he wasn’t familiar with what the president specifically said in the call with his chief investigator.

The Post is withholding the name of the investigator, who didn’t respond to its requests for comment, because of the risk of threats and harassment directed at election officials.

