(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday prodded the Big Ten Conference of colleges to “immediately” resume playing football and blamed Democrats for the decision by the schools to suspend games because of coronavirus concerns.

Trump said he had a “very productive” phone conversation with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about playing football. “Would be good (great!) for everyone - Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!” he tweeted.

The president, who is trailing Democrat Joe Biden in most polls two months before the election, told reporters just before departing for a trip to Wisconsin that “the biggest headwind you have is you have Democrats that don’t want to see it happen.” Trump didn’t say how Democrats are preventing games from resuming.

Trump has increasingly pushed for the country to return to normal despite the continued spread of Covid-19, which has killed more than 183,000 Americans since the start of the year.

The Big Ten is the home of college football heavyweights mostly located in Midwestern and Great Lakes battleground states, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Pennsylvania, all of which were narrowly decided in 2016. Trump has been most vocal about the lack of football in the Big Ten, compared to other conferences that are not playing such as the Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences.

“Open up your season, Big Ten,” Trump said during a campaign rally last Friday in New Hampshire.

Other major conferences, such as the SEC, ACC, and Big 12, have said they plan to play games this fall.

