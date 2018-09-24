President Donald Trump said he’s instructed his Secretary of State to arrange a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“As you know, Kim Jong Un wrote a beautiful letter and asked me for a second meeting,” Trump told reporters as he arrived at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday. “We will be doing that. Secretary Pompeo will work that out in the immediate future.”

Both Trump and Kim have recently said they’d like to meet again to further discuss a deal for Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons. The two leaders met for the first time at a historic summit in Singapore in June, where they agreed in principle to ease tensions between the long-time adversaries and work toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

But North Korea has shown little sign of giving up its arms, and subsequent rounds of negotiations led by Secretary of State Michael Pompeo haven’t produced so much as a timetable for disarmament.