(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he’s ready to veto efforts to block his declaration of an emergency on the southern U.S. border.

The Republican-led Senate is scheduled to vote Thursday on legislation that would reverse the declaration, which Trump issued as a way to bypass Congress and secure funding for his border wall. Some GOP lawmakers have said the measure, which previously cleared the Democratically-controlled House, is needed because the declaration interferes with their authority to determine how tax dollars should be spent.

The vote comes a day after the Senate passed a measure rejecting U.S. military support for the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen.

Trump is facing a double-barreled rebuke from Congress this week, setting up the first vetoes of his administration and showing cracks in his ability to maintain unity among Republican lawmakers.

