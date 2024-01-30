(Bloomberg) -- A special prosecutor overseeing Georgia election-conspiracy charges against Donald Trump reached an agreement with his estranged wife to cancel a hearing that was expected to focus in part on his relationship with Fani Willis, the Atlanta-area district attorney.

The temporary pact removed the need for a hearing with prosecutor Nathan Wade in a Georgia divorce court, according to a court order signed Tuesday and a statement by a lawyer for his wife, Joycelyn.

The agreement resolved issues of temporary alimony and attorney’s fees, said the lawyer, Andrea Dyer Hastings. Joycelyn Wade now has the resources to support herself while the divorce case is pending, and “we are focused on the hard work of moving the case toward resolution” through settlement or trial, Hastings said.

“We are continuing to work to obtain information from Mr. Wade to ensure that the couple’s assets are properly divided after more than 26 years of marriage” and without “political agenda or public scrutiny,” Hastings said.

On Jan. 8, Trump co-defendant Michael Roman accused Willis and Wade of having a secret romance and taking vacations together while Wade earned more than $650,000 in taxpayer money over the past two years. Roman asked a judge to dismiss the criminal case charging Trump and 18 others with a racketeering scheme to reverse President Joe Biden’s election victory in 2020, or at least remove Willis, Wade and the district attorney’s office.

Willis has yet to address the relationship and whether it amounts to a conflict of interest but is set to respond in a filing by Feb. 2 to Roman’s accusations. With the hearing’s cancellation, her filing may be the first public comment by Willis or Wade on the nature of their relationship.

Wade’s lawyer declined to comment.

Wade was scheduled to testify in Cobb County Superior Court, where he filed for divorce in November 2021 on the day after Willis appointed him. Joycelyn Wade complained in a recent court filing that he’d left her “without any means of financial support” and stonewalled her lawyers as they repeatedly tried to gather financial information that could lead to a settlement.

(Updates with statement of Joycelyn Wade’s lawyer.)

