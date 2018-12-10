1h ago
Trump, Putin, Duchess of Sussex on Time's annual Person of the Year short list
Bloomberg News,
Time magazine released the 10-member shortlist for its annual Person of the Year selection, an eclectic assortment ranging from the U.S. and Russian presidents to immigrants, victims of violence and Britain’s newest duchess. The magazine plans to reveal its choice Tuesday. On the list:
- U.S. President Donald Trump
- Migrant families separated at the U.S. border
- Russian President Vladimir Putin
- Special Counsel Robert Mueller
- “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler
- Christine Blasey Ford, who accused now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of a teenage sexual assault
- Murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi
- The students who organized the March for Our Lives gun-control demonstrations after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida
- South Korean President Moon Jae-in
- Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex