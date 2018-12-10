Time magazine released the 10-member shortlist for its annual Person of the Year selection, an eclectic assortment ranging from the U.S. and Russian presidents to immigrants, victims of violence and Britain’s newest duchess. The magazine plans to reveal its choice Tuesday. On the list:

U.S. President Donald Trump

Migrant families separated at the U.S. border

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Special Counsel Robert Mueller

“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler

Christine Blasey Ford, who accused now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of a teenage sexual assault

Murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

The students who organized the March for Our Lives gun-control demonstrations after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida

South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex