(Bloomberg) -- Former US President Donald Trump asked Nigeria’s leader about the killing of Christians in the West African nation during a visit to the White House in 2018.

“Why are you killing Christians in Nigeria?” Trump asked President Muhammadu Buhari, according to a statement emailed by Nigeria’s presidency related to a meeting with current US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain.

Buhari said he explained to Trump that the killings in Nigeria weren’t religious, but criminal, with groups using religion to pursue their economic and sometimes political interests.

“It’s a problem Nigeria has been struggling with for a long time, and it is completely unnecessary,” Buhari said at a meeting with Hussain in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on Tuesday.

Africa’s most-populous country has been fighting a decade-long Islamist insurgency in the country’s northern region. Even though Christians have been targeted, many more Muslims have been killed in the attacks by groups including Islamic State West Africa Province and Boko Haram.

