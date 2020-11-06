(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump questioned the integrity of the U.S. election system, citing no evidence, as he falls behind Joe Biden in key states including Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada.

“We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification, and that this is no longer about any single election,” he said in statement released by his re-election campaign. “This is about the integrity of our entire election process.”

Trump’s statement did not repeat claims he’s previously made this week that he won re-election, though he also did not acknowledge defeat.

“We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee the American people have confidence in our government,” he said. “I will never give up fighting for you and our nation.”

