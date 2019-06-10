(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump questioned the impact on competition of United Technologies Corp.’s proposed purchase of Raytheon Co., which would form an aerospace and defense giant with $74 billion in sales in one of the industry’s biggest transactions ever.

“When I hear they’re merging, does that take away more competition?” Trump said in a Monday interview on CNBC. “It’s hard to negotiate when you have two companies and sometimes only one bid.”

When pressed on whether U.S. regulators would seek to block the deal, Trump talked about the potential for overlap in products sold by the companies. “Only if they have the same products, that would be the thing that bothers me most," he said. “They have some overlap as I understand.”

The new entity will be called Raytheon Technologies Corp. when the deal closes in the first half of 2020, after United Technologies completes the separation of its Otis elevator and Carrier air-conditioner businesses, the companies said in a statement Sunday. While billed as a merger of equals, current United Technologies shareholders will own most of the combined company, which is expected to be worth well over $100 billion, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Trump said competition already has been diminished among defense contractors.

“When I hear they’re merging, does that take away more competition?” he asked. “It becomes one big, fat beautiful company, but I have to negotiate -- meaning the United States has to buy things. Does that make it less competitive? It’s already non-competitive.”

