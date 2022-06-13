(Bloomberg) -- FBI agents were dispatched to run down and eventually disprove bizarre fraud claims -- including a suitcase and a truck laden with ballots -- in the wake of the 2020 election, but Donald Trump didn’t want to hear it, some of the former president’s top advisers told a U.S. House committee.

Everyone from then-Attorney General William Barr to presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner said in videotaped testimony to the panel that they advised Trump against pursuing claims the election was stolen. Yet he pressed on, raising about $250 million from supporters in fundraising appeals Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren, a committee member, called a “big ripoff.”

Live testimony and video excerpts from Trump’s top legal and campaign advisers offered a portrait of a president in the final days of his administration turning to a narrow coterie including trade adviser Peter Navarro and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, whom Trump adviser Jason Miller described as “definitely intoxicated” on election night as he urged the president to declare victory.

“I told him it was going to be a process, it was going to be a wait and see atmosphere now,” Bill Stepien, who was Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, testified to the committee. Stepien recounted, in a snippet of video testimony aired during the hearing, that he advised Trump on election night to wait for outstanding votes to be counted.

Stepien was to be a star witness in the hearing but he was excused because his wife went into labor. Instead the committee showed video excerpts from a sworn deposition.

Kushner, a senior White House adviser, testified that he told Trump not to follow Giuliani’s advice. “Basically not the approach I would take,” Kushner said in a video excerpt of his testimony.

Former Acting Attorney General Richard Donoghue said he personally informed Trump that dozens of investigations and hundreds of interviews turned up no basis for claims the president and supporters were making, including about a truck transporting fraudulent ballots from New York to Pennsylvania. Investigators had even interviewed people involved in loading and unloading the truck, according to video excerpt of Donoghue’s testimony to the committee.

“The major allegations are not supported by the evidence,” Donoghue said he told Trump. “We’re doing our job. Much of the info you’re getting is false.”

Byung J. Pak, who resigned as an Atlanta-based US Attorney on Jan. 4, 2021, described a “priority” investigation his office had been assigned into allegations Trump repeated that a “suitcase” stuffed with ballots brought into a vote-counting center in Georgia. Giuliani had highlighted video of what appeared to be a suitcase under a table.

But a review of the entire video clearly showed it was a legitimate ballot lock box, Pak said.

Trump didn’t post any immediate response to the committee’s hearing on his Truth Social platform but said in a post Monday morning that “This one sided Witch Hunt is a disgrace to America. Should never have been allowed to happen!”

Barr said he informed Trump an investigation of claims of fraud in Detroit and rigged voting machines showed the allegations were “nonsense” only to see Trump highlight the allegations in a video released from the White House the next day.

“I was somewhat demoralized because I thought, ‘Boy, if he really believes this stuff, he has, you know, lost contact with, he’s become detached from reality,’ ” Barr said in his videotaped testimony.

The committee played video testimony from Amanda Wick, a senior investigative counsel, outlining how Trump and his allies raised $250 million with as many as 25 email solicitations a day to supporters seeking money to fight election fraud -- including almost $100 million in the first week after the election – though the money was often used for other purposes.

“We found evidence that the Trump campaign and its surrogates misled donors as to where their funds would go and what they would be used for,” Lofgren said. “So not only was there the big lie, there was the big ripoff.”

