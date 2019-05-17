(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump raised more than $5 million in New York City on Thursday evening, as the president accelerates his fundraising efforts with his 2020 re-election campaign ramping up.

The president banked between $5 million and $5.5 million at the dinner event at the triplex penthouse of Cantor Fitzgerald LP Chief Executive Officer Howard Lutnick, a campaign aide told Bloomberg News. On Tuesday, Trump’s campaign took in about $4 million at the New Orleans home of First Bank and Trust chairman Joe Canizaro.

Trump raised more than $30 million and had $40.8 million in the bank, according to an April filing with the Federal Election Commission. The Republican National Committee also raised $45.8 million in the first quarter to support the president’s re-election bid.

Trump’s campaign has said it hopes to raise $1 billion from outside donors for the 2020 contest after the president poured millions of his own money into the 2016 race.

