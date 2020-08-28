(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump and the Republican Party raised $76 million during his nominating convention that ended Thursday night, narrowly topping the amount Democrats raised while giving their nomination to Joe Biden.Biden’s campaign said he raised $70 million during the Democratic National Convention which ran the week before the GOP event. Trump raised his money through his campaign, the Republican National Committee and two fundraising vehicles that benefit both, Trump Victory and Trump Make America Great Again.

The GOP’s numbers were first reported by Fox News.

The Trump campaign also claimed that its event had 147.9 million views from television and online, 25.9 million more than Democrats said they had. More television viewers tuned in to watch Democrats than Republicans, according to the TV-measurement firm Nielsen.

Both candidates took advantage to their four-day events to hit up donors for support. Biden’s campaign held several grassroots fundraisers, featuring the former vice president, his running mate Senator Kamala Harris and celebrities like Tom Hanks. Trump sent supporters multiple text and email messages, offering, among other things, to put donors names on a live feed that ran on the party’s official stream.

Trump has managed to remain ahead of his opponent in fundraising for the general election, though Biden has closed the gap considerably. At the end of July, Trump, the RNC and his two other committees had more than $300 million in their combined war chest compared to the $294 million that Biden and the Democrats had.

Campaigns and party committees next report official fundraising figures to the Federal Election Commission on Sept. 20.

