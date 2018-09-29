Trump Rallies in West Virginia Looking to Take Down a Democrat

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump rallies Saturday night in Wheeling, West Virginia, kicking off a furious week of campaigning ahead of mid-term elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate and House, and as the fate of his second Supreme Court pick hangs in the balance.

Trump visits the Mountain State less than six weeks before the Nov. 6 elections. While Democrats are now favored to seize control of the House for the first time since 2011, Republicans have a strong prospect of keeping the Senate.

The West Virginia Senate seat held by Democrat Joe Manchin figures heavily into the outcome in a state Trump won in a 42-point landslide in 2016.

Polls show the president remains popular there even as his approval ratings are low nationally. A poll in August by Morning Consult found that 64 percent of West Virginia voters approved of the job Trump is doing, and just 32 percent disapproved. Nationally, Trump’s approval is closer to the low-40-percent level.

Manchin is battling Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in a race rated a “toss up” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report even though recent polls have put the Democrat ahead.

Staying Close

Morrisey has been tacking close to the president throughout his race. Manchin has tried to do the same, highlighting his support for Trump nominees like Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s first top court pick.

While Manchin often seeks opportunities to work with Trump, he was in the spotlight this week with action that delayed the drive by the president and Senate Republican leaders to secure a vote on the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Manchin joined three Senate Republicans in calling for the delay to allow the FBI to probe allegations that Kavanaugh has engaged in sexual assault and misconduct.

Trump is gearing up for a series of rallies in states with Senate seats on the November ballot or with other key races, including a tight election for governor of Kansas involving a Trump ally.

Tennesse Monday

The president will visit Tennessee on Monday. In that state, Republican Representative Marsha Blackburn is battling for the open Senate seat of retiring Republican Senator Bob Corker. Former Governor Phil Bredesen has the Democratic nomination in one of the year’s closest races.

Trump, who often seems most comfortable with the adoring crowds at his “Make America Great Again” rallies, later in the week heads to Mississippi for a event delayed weeks ago by the approach of Hurricane Florence, then to Minnesota, and finally to Topeka, Kansas, on Oct. 6.

In Kansas, another state in which Trump trounced Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, conservative Republican Kris Kobach, who shares Trump’s hard-line views on immigration, is polling close to Democrat Laura Kelly, a state senator. The race is regarded as a toss-up.

To contact the reporters on this story: Jennifer Jacobs in Washington at jjacobs68@bloomberg.net;Laura Litvan in Washington at llitvan@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net, Ros Krasny, John McCluskey

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.