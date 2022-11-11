(Bloomberg) -- New York author E. Jean Carroll, who says Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s, plans to file a fresh defamation suit against the former president over a Truth Social post in which he doubled down on remarks he made about her in office.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, stated her intention Thursday in a letter to US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan, who is presiding over the defamation suit Carroll filed in 2019 after Trump denied her claim in a White House interview. The then-president said at the time she wasn’t his “type” and accused her of trying to get publicity for herself.

That case has been bogged down in a protracted legal battle over whether Trump’s comments were protected as official acts by a government employee. But the former president on Oct. 12 repeated his statements on his social media platform, calling her claim a “hoax and a lie.”

“And while I’m not supposed to say it, I will. This woman is not my type!” Trump said. Because he wasn’t president last month, Trump won’t be able to claim the same protections as he has for his 2019 remarks.

Kaplan said Carroll’s new defamation claim will be filed in New York state court on Nov. 24, as part of a battery complaint against Trump under the Adult Survivors Act. The new New York law creates a one-year window to bring sexual-assault claims that would otherwise be barred by the statute of limitations.

