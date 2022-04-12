(Bloomberg) -- A real-estate services firm long used by Donald Trump’s company said it has been responding in good faith to New York’s investigation of the former president’s business, contradicting a court filing by the state’s top law enforcement officer.

“We stand behind our appraisers and our work,” Cushman & Wakefield, which severed ties with Trump last year, said in a statement Friday.

The Chicago-based company was responding to a court filing by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who said Cushman was balking at two subpoenas for records about appraisals at the center of a civil probe into the Manhattan-based Trump Organization.

“Any suggestion that Cushman & Wakefield has not responded in good faith to the Attorney General’s investigation is fundamentally untrue,” the company said in an emailed statement. “The Attorney General’s filings do not accurately depict Cushman & Wakefield’s responses to prior subpoenas and inquiries.”

The state is investigating Trump’s use of potentially misleading asset valuations for financial gain. Trump, who is fighting a subpoena for his testimony in the case, argues the probe is politically motivated.

Read More: Trump’s Top 7 Asset Troubles, From Penthouse Size to Club Fees

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.