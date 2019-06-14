(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump sought to re-frame his statement that he’d be open to accepting damaging information about a 2020 rival from a foreign source, following intense criticism from Democrats on Capitol Hill.

"I don’t think anyone would present me with anything bad because they know how much I love this country," Trump said Friday during an interview with Fox News, adding that once he heard the information, he’d report it to the FBI or the attorney general if necessary.

"If you don’t hear what it is, you don’t know what it is," he said, adding, "of course you give it to the FBI" if warranted.

Trump told ABC News in an interview that aired Wednesday that he’d want to hear damaging information about an opponent even if it were provided by a foreigner.

The comments drew criticism from lawmakers and other government officials, as they went to the heart of some of the controversial conduct reported by Special Counsel Robert Mueller after his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential contest.

“I think I’d take it,” the president told ABC. Asked whether he would accept information from foreigners or hand it over to the FBI, Trump said he thought that “maybe you do both.”

“I think you might want to listen, there isn’t anything wrong with listening,” he said, adding that if someone from a country like Norway offered information on his opponent, he would “want to hear it.”

