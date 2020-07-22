(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump didn’t invite his top infectious disease specialist to his coronavirus briefing, continuing to limit his contact with Anthony Fauci, a distance that Democratic nominee Joe Biden has criticized. A new Trump campaign ad falsely claims Biden wants to defund the police. And Biden appears to be trying to make Russian election interference a campaign issue.

There are 104 days until the election.

Other Developments:

Trump Tries to Deflect Liabilities by Turning Them Onto Biden

Democratic Platform Sticks to Biden’s Line on Major Policies

Trump Reboots Virus Briefings With Warning and a Shift in Tone

Trump Remains Socially Distant From Fauci (6:26 a.m.)

Trump’s return to the White House briefings on the coronavirus came with a more restrained tone -- but without his own top expert.

Less than a week after replacing his campaign manager with a longtime Republican operative, Trump showed a more sober tone on the virus at Tuesday’s briefing, acknowledging it will get worse before it gets better and urging the public to wear masks.

But not at the briefing was Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and a frequent target of Trump’s ire.

Instead, in a CNN interview hours earlier, Fauci responded to Trump calling him a “little bit of an alarmist,” by saying that he considered himself “more a realist than an alarmist.”

Biden has turned Trump’s treatment of Fauci into an issue in November, with his campaign calling an apparent White House effort to discredit Fauci “disgusting” and Biden pledging to keep him on the job if elected.

Trump Ad Tries to Tar Biden With ‘Defund Police’

The Trump campaign is continuing to press the false claim that Biden wants to defund the police in a new ad.

The same week after Trump was fact-checked in a Fox News interview on the claim, his campaign released a 30-second ad that features an elderly woman reaching an answering machine when she calls 911 during a home invasion.

In the ad, Fox News anchor Sean Hannity can be heard saying on the woman’s TV: “Joe Biden has said he’s absolutely on board with defunding the police.”

Biden has said he’d consider tying a local department’s federal funding to efforts to maintain standards of police conduct, but he opposes efforts to defund law enforcement agencies.

Biden Highlights His Warning to Russia

In a sign that he’s seeking to turn possible Russian election interference into a campaign issue, Biden tweeted out a video Tuesday night of his strongly worded response on the topic in a recent MSNBC interview.

In the 23-second clip, Biden says any interference would be a “violation of our sovereignty” and threatens “a response in kind” while pointing his finger at the camera.

Last week, Biden said at a fundraiser that he had been briefed on recent Russian and Chinese efforts, and on Monday, Biden issued a statement putting any foreign government “on notice” about attempting to interfere in the election.

A Pew Research Center poll earlier this year showed 72% of Americans say it’s very or somewhat likely that Russia or another country will attempt to interfere in the election.

Coming Up:

Biden will attend a virtual roundtable with the Service Employees International Union and then a virtual fundraiser Wednesday.

Trump will deliver remarks Wednesday afternoon on Operation Legend, an initiative announced earlier this month to send federal agents to Kansas City to help local law enforcement.

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Indiana on Friday to meet with higher education officials on reopening schools.

