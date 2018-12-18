(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump once again accused technology companies of bias in favor of Democrats, a day after a pair of Senate-commissioned reports found that Russia used social media platforms to try to aid Trump’s 2016 campaign.

"Facebook, Twitter and Google are so biased toward the Dems it is ridiculous! Twitter, in fact, has made it much more difficult for people to join @realDonaldTrump," Trump wrote Tuesday on Twitter, without providing substantiation. “They have removed many names & greatly slowed the level and speed of increase. They have acknowledged-done NOTHING!"

Trump’s criticism comes a day after two independent groups commissioned by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee concluded that posts from fake Russian accounts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube led to more than 300 million engagements between 2015 and 2017. The reports detailed how Russia used the social media platforms to divide Americans and aid Trump in the 2016 election and said that efforts to disseminate disruptive messages continue.

