(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump replaced Corey Lewandowski as head of a super political action committee supporting the former president, following a report that a donor accused Lewandowski of making unwanted sexual advances.

Trump adviser and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi will take over for Lewandowski overseeing Make America Great Again Action Inc., which was set up in early March. Lewandowski “will no longer be associated with Trump World,” Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for Trump, said on Twitter.

Bondi “has our complete faith and confidence in taking over MAGA Action” and Lewandowski “will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service,” Budowich said.

Lewandowski. who for a time ran Trump’s 2016 campaign, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Politico reported on Wednesday that Trump donor Trashelle Odom accused Lewandowski of making unwanted sexual advances toward her at a Las Vegas charity event last weekend, including repeatedly touching her and speaking to her in sexually graphic terms.

The news organization said David Chesnoff, a Las Vegas lawyer representing Lewandowski, did not directly address the allegations and said “accusations and rumors appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response.”

Make America Great Again Action held its first fundraiser in May at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey and reported raising almost $6.6 million through Aug. 16. The super-PAC can accept contributions in unlimited amounts from individuals and corporations. It can also spend as much as it wants supporting or opposing federal candidates, though it can’t coordinate with them.

Although Lewandowski was fired as Trump’s campaign manager in June 2016, he remained fiercely loyal to the about-to-be president and by the first year of his administration had found his way back into his circle.

