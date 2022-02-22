(Bloomberg) -- A judge balked at Donald Trump’s request to bring counterclaims against New York advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who sued the former president for defamation after he denied raping her two decades ago.

At a hearing Tuesday in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan repeatedly cast doubt on Trump’s request to amend a formal response to the 2019 lawsuit. Trump wants to add his claim that Carroll violated New York law by filing a legal complaint he says is intended to chill his free speech.

“That statute does not apply in federal court, exclamation point,” Kaplan said to Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, without saying how he would rule.

While it’s not unusual to bring state-law claims in federal court, the latter takes precedent. The judge on Tuesday said most similar cases involving the disputed New York law contradict Habba’s interpretation.

“I disagree, your honor,” Habba said.

Trump’s attorney reminded the judge that Carroll filed the suit in state court. It was automatically moved to federal court when the U.S. Justice Department intervened in the case during the Trump administration to seek dismissal.

“That has absolutely no significance at all,” Kaplan said. “You’re in federal court now.”

Trump argues Carroll’s suit violates New York’s Anti Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation statute, known as an anti-SLAPP law, which bars the filing of cases intended to chill free speech. At issue is whether the law applies in federal court and whether Trump waited too long to raise the issue.

Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s lawyer, told the judge the case has already been delayed too long and that her client would like to move ahead with the exchange of evidence, including a DNA sample from Trump. The lawyer also told the judge she’s no longer going to seek Trump’s deposition -- in an effort to keep the case moving.

“It’s not worth the delay -- I don’t need it,” Kaplan said in an interview after the hearing. “The jury will believe E. Jean and they won’t believe Trump anyway.”

Carroll went public with her claim in 2019 and sued Trump for defamation when he called her a liar. Trump argues a November 2020 amendment to the state law makes the statute applicable to his case, and that the yearlong delay in seeking to add his claim isn’t unusual.

The case is Carroll v. Trump, 1:20-cv-07311, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

(Updates with Carroll lawyer comment on Trump deposition)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.