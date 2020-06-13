(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19 will be moved to the next day because of the Juneteenth observance.

June 19, a date known as Juneteenth, marks the day enslaved people discovered they were free in the U.S. The date is not recognized as a federal holiday and is largely commemorated within the U.S. African American community.

Trump said many of his African American supporters had reached out to ask for the rally to be moved “out of respect” for the day. It will now take place on June 20.

What’s Juneteenth, and Why Is There a Fight About It?: QuickTake

The campaign had halted its signature rallies in March after Americans adopted social-distancing practices to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

But Trump’s choice of when and where to resume the big, often raucous campaign gatherings is freighted with significance, particularly in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police last month and the nationwide protests that have followed. Tulsa is the site of one of the worst massacres of black people by whites in the U.S., the 1921 attack on the neighborhood of Greenwood, once known as “Black Wall Street.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.