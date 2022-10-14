(Bloomberg) -- The House Committee investigating the 2021 insurrection wants Donald Trump to testify, but he’s so far not saying whether he’ll comply.

Trump issued a response Friday to the committee voting on Thursday to demand documents and testimony from the former president about his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, but he didn’t address the subpoena and instead repeated debunked claims of election fraud.

“The Unselect Committee has perpetuated a Show Trial the likes of which this Country has never seen before,” Trump said in his response.

A Trump spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a message asking whether Trump would comply with the subpoena. Trump posted a Fox News story on his Truth Social platform quoting an unnamed person saying the former president “loves the idea of testifying” at the committee.

But a subpoena likely wouldn’t force immediate testimony from Trump, who has a record of using extensive maneuvers to delay legal proceedings. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said Trump is at the center of what happened on Jan. 6 and “is required to answer for his actions.”

A committee spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment about Trump’s response, which came in the form of a 14-page letter with photos to Thompson carrying the headline “THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN!”

In his letter, Trump complains that the committee failed to investigate claims of election fraud, which were proven to be false and rejected by courts. He also questions why National Guard troops weren’t deployed on Jan. 6. He said he authorized them but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser didn’t call them out.

Trump’s claims he explicitly authorized troops has been debunked by fact-checkers. The DC National Guard reports to the president, not Congress. And Capitol security is handled by the chief law enforcement officers for the House and Senate -- reporting to Pelosi and then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell -- with the Capitol Police.

Trump also attached an appendix that details election anomalies and claims of fraud in Arizona and the other swing states he lost in the 2020 election, most of which have been explained or debunked. Authorities have said there’s no evidence of widespread fraud that would have changed the outcome.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.