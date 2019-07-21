(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump resumed his criticism of the four progressive Democratic Congresswomen known as “The Squad,” saying he didn’t believe they were “capable of loving our country.”

Sunday’s Twitter message came a week after the president said that the women, all minorities, should “go back” to the “corrupt and inept” countries they came from -- a message condemned by Democrats and some Republicans as racist.

Trump is spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The latest tweet came minutes after a segment on one of the lawmakers, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, on Fox News Channel.

Three of the women of the Squad -- Ocasio-Cortez, Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts -- were born in the U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was born in Somalia and immigrated as a child.

Trump this week briefly attempted to distance himself after people attending his campaign rally in North Carolina started a “send her back” chant in response to his criticism of Omar. Since then, though, he’s reversed that disavowal, saying the people at the rally were “incredible patriots.”

By contrast, Trump called the women of the Squad, “weak & insecure people” who are “destroying the Democrat Party.”

