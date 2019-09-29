(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump capped off his Sunday morning tweetstorm -- a series of more than 20 retweets of viewer reactions to conservative radio host Mark Levin’s appearance on “Fox & Friends” -- with a clip of the interview itself.

The clip starts with Levin criticizing some of the media for not demanding the identity of the whistleblower who complained about Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president. “If this CIA operative is going to be the guy that brings down my president,” Levin said, “I want to know all about him.”

Fox’s Ed Henry said he too would like to know the whistleblower’s identity, saying, “Let’s get to the point. What happened in the Oval Office on that call, was it illegal or not?”

Levin responded, “The question is whether Biden did something illegal,” he said. “The president didn’t do anything illegal ... It’s not illegal; it’s not immoral; it’s not unethical.”

Trump’s fifth retweet after the interview praised Levin. The president went on to share additional reactions to the charged Sunday morning television interview.

