(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump retweeted about a dozen messages Saturday morning, including two by a well-known right-wing personality, as he continued to assail what he says is bad treatment of “conservative thinkers” on social media such as Facebook.

The president also called for the “Radical Left Wing Media” to apologize for what he called “Russian Collusion Delusion.” He hasn’t so far commented on an overnight weapons test by North Korea.

Facebook on Thursday said it was banning a number of contentious far-right personalities, including Infowars founder Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, a former editor of Breitbart News, and far-right activist Laura Loomer, for violating the social-media company’s policies on hate speech and promoting violence.

“We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology,” a Facebook spokeswoman said in a statement.

Paul Joseph Watson, a British radio host and YouTube personality who goes by the Twitter handle @PrisonPlanet, was among those banned on Facebook and Instagram. He tweeted on Thursday that Trump should take action against Facebook.

On Saturday, Trump retweeted a message from the 36-year-old urging his followers to “keep up the pressure,” and a second wondering why his opinions should be deemed “dangerous.”

Trump in March accused Facebook, Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Twitter of favoring content from Democrats and blocking material from some Republicans. Facebook’s action this week also extended to Louis Farrakhan, the black nationalist minister who’s been accused of anti-Semitism.

On Twitter late Friday, the president posted that he was “so surprised” to see people like Watson and actor James Woods banned from Facebook, and said that others, including social media personalities “Diamond and Silk” had been treated “horribly.”

“I am continuing to monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms. This is the United States of America - and we have what’s known as FREEDOM OF SPEECH! We are monitoring and watching, closely!!” Trump tweeted on Friday.

Facebook shares closed Friday at $195.47, up 1.5 percent, and are at the highest level since July 25.

